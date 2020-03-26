Celebrity Spotlight: Laila Odom

Laila Odom discusses Salt-N-Pepa biopic, life and more!

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’ve been acting since I was 12 years old and I moved to Los Angeles after I graduated from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. I started to hone my comedy skills after I was the lead in a show with the showrunner Bentley Evans, known from the Martin and Jamie Fox Show

How would you describe Salt-N-Pepa?

Queens of Hip-Hop



What attracted you to the role?

What attracted me to the role of Sandra “Pepa” Denton in the Salt N Pepa biopic, was how raw and honest Pepa is, seeing her evolve from a teenager to a woman, in the entertainment business.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

I related to Pepa because she is very driven like myself. Sandra “Pepa” is outgoing and funny, two characteristics necessary to bring the character to life, that I also share with her.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

It was truly my best experience ever! My co-star GG Towson (Salt), we knew each other prior to booking the film. We had amazing chemistry because like the group we had to grow and learn with each other. The other cast members like Jermel Howard (Treach), Cleveland Berto (Hurby) and Monique Paul (Spinderella) I didn’t know prior but we learned to trust each other and worked hard to give the best performance.

What was the biggest challenge of playing the role?

The biggest challenge for me was, to portray “Pepa” the BEST and most ACCURATE as possible, because Pepa is alive and well… And Salt N Pepa is still performing world wide.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

My favorite memories from working on set are with our multi-talented director Mario Van Peeples, who kept us on our toes artistically… Also, our choreographer Christian Vincent and how hard he worked us in becoming Salt N Pepa

What else are you working on?

Currently I’m pitching my own project “Single AF” a 30-minute comedy!!

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I always wanted to go to the Olympics for Gymnastics!!

What are you watching on TV these days?

I love to watch HGTV!!!

Anything else you want to share?

Please follow me on social media @LailaOdom for all my funny comedy sketches, travel photos, fitness/yoga videos and my personal weekly “Fav” items… Sneakers!!!