Books to Read During Social Distancing, Including Reese Witherspoon’s Pick

Books

BySammi Turano

Mar 24, 2020 , , ,
Reese Witherspoon

Social distancing is the norm these days, but that doesn’t mean you  have to be bored! It is a good  time to catch up on reading those books you have been meaning to check out….either on an  e-reader, the old fashioned way, or by listening to an audiobook.

Mindfulness is key to sustaining social distancing and what better way than to catch up on some books you might have missed over the years by listening to a few audiobooks.

What is more, there are many services out there right now that are offering free audiobooks and subscription services!

Award-winning audiobook narrator and storyteller, Therese Plummer shares her top picks including Reese Witherspoon’s March Book Club Pick!!

  1.   The Jetsetter by Amanda Eyre Ward and Narrated by Therese Plummer

  2. Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White, narrated by Meryl Streep and a full cast, published by Penguin Random House Audio

  3. The Country Guesthouse by NYTimes best selling author Robyn Carr and narrated by Therese Plummer

  4. NOTHING TO SEE HERE by Kevin Wilson and Narrated by Marin Ireland, published by HarperAudio

  5. Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo, narrated by Michael David Axtell and Lauren Fortgang, published by Macmillan Audio

