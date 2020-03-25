Bindi Irwin Marries Longtime Love Chandler Powell

The Jungle Girl is now a married woman.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the famed Steve Irwin, married Chandler Powell in a private ceremony March 25th. The former Dancing With The Stars champion announced the good news on her official Instagram page earlier today.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to not have guests at the wedding. They instead exchanged vows at the Australia Zoo, where they lit a candle in her father’s memory. Her brother Robert walked her down the aisle, while her mom Terri helped her get ready.

Congratulations to the happy couple.