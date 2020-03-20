Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus has officially hit Bachelor Nation. Colton Underwood, who appeared on The Bachelor in 2019, as well as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The former NFL player announced the news on his social media pages and urged everyone to stay home and follow guidelines.

No word on if his girlfriend Cassie Randolph, who he met on The Bachelor is also infected.

This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. pic.twitter.com/pLe1Vge0HL — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 20, 2020

Story developing….