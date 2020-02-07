The Righteous Gemstones Season One to be Released on DVD

Danny McBride returns and reunites the creative team behind Vice Principals and Eastbound and Down with HBO’s latest hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones. Ahead of the show’s second season, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is set to release The Righteous Gemstones: The Complete First Season on DVD April 14, 2020 for $24.98 SRP ($29.98 SRP in Canada). The two-disc set features all nine hilarious episodes plus an “Invitation to the Set” bonus feature.

In addition to McBride, the comedic cast stars many familiar faces as series regulars including John Goodman (Roseanne, Treme), Edi Patterson (Vice Principals), Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) and Cassidy Freeman (Smallville). The star-studded roster of guest stars throughout the season include Walton Goggins (Justified, Vice Principals), Dermot Mulroney (Arrested Development) and singer/songwriter Jennifer Nettles (Underground, Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors).

The Righteous Gemstones centers on the Gemstones, a celebrity televangelist family behind a popular megachurch that is also a major money-making enterprise. McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of three grown Gemstone children, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game but, as the series begins, receives a blackmail video that could put his reputation at risk. Getting caught up in the hunt for the blackmail culprits are Jesse’s sister Judy (Edi Patterson), who is secretly “living in sin” with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound, and Jesse’s youngest sibling Kelvin (Adam Devine), a pseudo-hipster who always finds a way to get under his brother’s skin. Meanwhile, Eli (John Goodman), the family’s patriarch finds himself in a point of crisis as he mourns the loss of his wife Aimee-Leigh and questions whether the Gemstones are still serving a higher power as they aggressively expand their empire.

Executive produced by Danny McBride and frequent collaborators Jody Hill (The Foot Fist Way)and David Gordon Green (Halloween) the series is also executive produced by John Carcieri (The Last O.G.), Jeff Fradley (Halloween) and Brandon James (Arizona). The Righteous Gemstones is created by Danny McBride who also directed the first episode.

“At the very mention of Danny McBride, fans come running,” said Rosemary Markson, Senior Vice President Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. “The reaction was no different with HBO’s latest hit comedy and we are thrilled to release The Righteous Gemstones: The Complete First Season so viewers can follow the hilarious antics of Danny McBride as the lead of this famous yet emotionally stunted family.”

9 HALF-HOUR EPISODES

The Righteous Gemstones Is This The Man Who Made the Earth Tremble They Are Weak, But He Is Strong Wicked Lips Interlude Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men And Yet One of You is a Devi But the Righteous Will See Their Fall Better Is The End of a Thing Than Its Beginning

BONUS CONTENT

Invitation to the Set

DIGITAL

The first season of The Righteous Gemstones is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Street Date: April 14, 2020

Order Due Date: March 10, 2020

Run Time: Approx. 346 Minutes

2 DVD-9

Languages: English, French

Price: $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada)

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment’s home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.