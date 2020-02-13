The Real Bros of Simi Valley Sneak Peek
The third season of The Real Bros of Simi Valley premieres on Friday, February 14 at noon PT/3pm ET on Facebook Watch. Episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at noon PT/3pm ET.
Starring Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal, Modern Family), Tanner Petulla (also known as Getter), Nick Colletti and Cody Ko, “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” is a satirical scripted series that follows four best friends as they struggle to make sense of their lives now that they’ve graduated high school…ten years ago.
