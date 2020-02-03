The Masked Singer: Who Is The Robot?

The third season of Fox’s The Masked Singer premiered tonight and we already have our first reveal. Eighteen singers will perform throughout the season until only one is left standing.

Tonight, the ROBOT got the least amount of votes and was therefore eliminated. The judges had different guesses as to who was under the mask, including Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville and Flava Flave.

However, they were all wrong….for the ROBOT was actually Lil’ Wayne!

THE ROBOT’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/G7eM1HBMyRo

“THE ROBOT’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/EMGhytf3kgU