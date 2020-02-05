The Masked Singer: MEET YOUR LLAMA!

The Masked Singer aired its second episode of season three tonight and revealed the identity of the llama. While the judges assumed it could have been a boy bander or Zac Efron…..it was someone no one was expecting….

The llama was none other than actor, comedian and host…..

DREW CAREY!!!

“THE LLAMA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/X3IODKsdBmY

“THE LLAMA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/2sRIaIEWzXc