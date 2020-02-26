The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Opens Up About Madison’s Revelation

This past week was quite dramatic on The Bachelor. That usually goes without saying, but this time, it could cost our leading man the chance with one of his frontrunners.

Madison Prewett, who has been a fan favorite since day one, revealed that she is saving herself for marriage just before her overnight date. She made it clear that she would not want to move forward if he was intimate with the other women. (Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller).

As we saw at the end of the episode, Peter said that he was intimate with one or both of the ladies. This led to Madison walking away….perhaps for good.

Peter reacted to the revelation during the Women Tell All taping.

“I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” Weber told PEOPLE. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

“Do not hold anything back, and if it’s on your heart, I need to know that,” he added. “And that’s all that she did. People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

Credit PEOPLE:

https://people.com/tv/bachelor-peter-weber-admits-he-wishes-madison-prewett-told-him-about-saving-herself-for-marriage-a-little-bit-sooner/