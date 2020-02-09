Oscars
Misc.

The 2020 Academy Awards Winners: The Oscars Go To…..

Sammi Turano

Here are the winners for the 2020 Academy Awards. TVGrapevine will bringing updates throughout the night.

The 2020 Oscars go to….

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Live-action short film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite

Best sound editing

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary short feature

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Documentary feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

 

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best film editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

International feature film

France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

 

