Survivor fans have been clamoring for it for years, and reality is finally sinking in – Season 40 is pitting past winners against one another. Twenty contestants will hit the beach in Fiji beginning on Wednesday February 12, to take home the title and the massive bragging rights that go along with it – plus the largest prize in the show’s history at $2 million.

According to the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com Michele and Sophie at 9/1 and Nick at 12/1 are the favorites among the 20 former champions while Tony (50/1), Boston Rob (40/1) and Sandra (40/1) are the biggest longshots.

While most of your favorites are back, the show opted not to include original Survivor Richard Hatch, along with a few other memorable names, but the cast is very strong and balanced. This will also be the second iteration of the Edge of Extinction (season 38), so castaways voted off will still have an opportunity to get back into the game should they get ousted early.

Here’s a look at the odds for each competitor to reach the final four, win and be the first voted out according to the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com.

CONTESTANT FINAL FOUR ODDS TO WIN

Michelle 3/2 9/1

Sophie 3/2 9/1

Nick 5/2 12/1

Adam 5/2 12/1

Danni 3/1 15/1

Denise 3/1 15/1

Wendell 4/1 18/1

Natalie 4/1 18/1

Ben 4/1 18/1

Yul 9/2 20/1

Jeremy 9/2 20/1

Kim 5/1 25/1

Sarah 5/1 25/1

Ethan 6/1 28/1

Tyson 6/1 28/1

Amber 7/1 33/1

Parvati 7/1 35/1

Sandra 9/1 40/1

Boston Rob 9/1 40/1

Tony 10/1 50/1

ODDS TO BE THE FIRST VOTED OFF

Tony 9/1

Boston Rob 9/1

Sandra 12/1

Parvati 12/1

Amber 15/1

Tyson 15/1

Ethan 18/1

Sarah 18/1

Kim 18/1

Jeremy 20/1

Yul 20/1

Ben 25/1

Natalie 25/1

Wendell 28/1

Denise 28/1

Danni 33/1

Adam 35/1

Nick 40/1

Sophie 40/1

Michelle 50/1

About SportsBettingDime.com

SportsBettingDime.com (SBD) provides expert picks and unique odds on sports and entertainment for fans seeking insight into various scenarios and online betting options. Whether it is pop-culture and celebrity gossip, sports outcomes, hard news, or anything in between, SportsBettingDime.com is THE place for reliable up-to-the-minute odds and predictive analysis.

###