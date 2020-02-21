Snoop Dogg to Appear on Red Table Talk
Tune-in to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, February 26 for a special Red Table Talkwith Snoop Dogg as he joins the Red Table to address the controversy over his verbal rant to Gayle King, what led to his apology and what he’s learned since.
More information will be posted as it becomes available. Stay tuned!
