Today, Red Bull is announcing the release of a new documentary featuring cultural icon, Teyana Taylor. The 60-minute documentary, titled Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, examines the creation and collaborative process of Teyana’s iconic performance at Red Bull Music Festival New York, working alongside a team of talented creatives, producers, stylists, choreographers and more. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia will be available to watch and embed on YouTube and Red Bull TV on February 20.

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia grants fans a front-row seat to the inner workings of Teyana’s creative process as she conceptualizes and prepares her dream show. Raw and unfiltered, she allows cameras to capture every step of this painstaking process, from hours of tireless training, meltdowns, and more. Through the film, Teyana candidly shares with viewers her personal experiences as a female powerhouse in the male-dominated music industry all while balancing motherhood, marriage and her career. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia is an emotional journey with the hardest-working woman in show business.

“I’m starting my own house. It’s gonna be called House of Petunia. It’s all my visions brought to life,” Teyana explains in the film. “The House of Petunia will be my most ambitious show to date. I’m extremely nervous because the show means a lot to me.”

In the 60-minute, making-of documentary, fans can watch as Red Bull works with Teyana and her team, including Nikki Taylor(her mom and manager), Iman Shumpert (husband), Carrington (band director) and Coco Gilbert (lead choreographer), while they work through the creative process of bringing the House of Petunia show to life. The documentary also features appearances from Usher, Fabolous and Method Man.

The upcoming documentary release marks the premiere of Red Bull’s new Assembly Required series. Pulling back the curtain on what it takes to create a dream live performance, Red Bull’s Assembly Required follows visionary artists as they overcome obstacles and bring their ambition to life.

Watch Red Bull’s Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia on February 20th on YouTube and Red Bull TV.