Get her a baby diamond! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp has given birth to her third child, a daughter, TVGrapevine has learned.

The new baby, whose name has yet to be revealed, was born last night. She joins siblings Slate and Cruz and a half sister Isabella.

The accountability coach, who is married to Edwin Arroyave, posted the news on Instagram.

Congratulations to the family!