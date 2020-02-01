Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters Split After 12 Days of Marriage

The fifth time was NOT the charm for Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters. The couple, who recently married after rekindling their 30 year relationship have split, TVGrapevine has learned.

The couple surprised fans by announcing their wedding January 20th. However, the two never filed for a marriage license. Sources say that Jon is the one who ended the marriage.

Pamela released the following statement to the media:

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

More details will be released as they become available.