Misc. NYFW: The Final Day Sammi Turano February 13, 2020 The final day of NYFW: The Shows was packed with star power. Highlights include: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Ego Nwodim arrives to NYFW: The Shows in a BMW 750i xDrive Sedan in New York City on February 06, 2020. For the second consecutive year, BMW is the lead automotive partner at New Yorks biggest fashion event. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Victoria Justice arrives to NYFW: The Shows in a BMW 750i xDrive Sedan in New York City on February 06, 2020. For the second consecutive year, BMW is the lead automotive partner at New Yorks biggest fashion event. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Sam Ratelle enjoys a Perrier during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)