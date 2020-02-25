News on Be Likeable Day
One out of every five students report that they’ve been bullied at school + one in three feel that they’ve been cyberbullied at some point. Tori Spelling’s recent Instagram outcry about being a worried mom from her two oldest children being bullied shows that even celebrities aren’t immune to the damaging effects.
Tori opened up on Instagram about her kids enduring “enough bullying for a lifetime,” an issue unfortunately effecting so many children.
This Wednesday, Feb 26th we can all do our part to spread positivity and stomp out bullying.
Be Likeable Day, a global movement to make social media more positive, is this Wednesday Feb 26th. Garnering attention from 77 million people across 45 countries last year, millions will use the hashtag #BeLikeableDay across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share one act of kindness. Likeable Media co-founders, Dave and Carrie Kerpan, are hoping to skyrocket those numbers this year whilst simultaneously stomping out bullying, cyberbullying and internet negativity.
Organizations and brands that are participating include Stomp Out Bullying (the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students) and Kind Lips (a 100% Natural/organic lip balm who donates 20% of their profits to prevent bullying), and many more.