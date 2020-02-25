LeeAnne Locken is Exiting Real Housewives of Dallas

LeeAnne Locken is leaving The Real Housewives of Dallas, TVGrapevine has learned. She has been with the show since the first season in 2016.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” Locken, 52, said in a statement to People.

“Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me,” she continued. “I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show.”

She went on to thank her fans and told them to expect some exciting things from her in the future.

