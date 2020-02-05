Just Announced – Infinity Train: Book One To Be Released

Created by Owen Dennis (former writer and storyboard artist from “Regular Show”), Cartoon Network’s mysterious and critically acclaimed series Infinity Train: Book One will be released on DVD on April 21, 2020 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Go on a journey will all 10 episodes from the first season and bring home some extra magic with over an hour of epic bonus features including commentaries, documentaries, animatics, and more! Infinity Train: Book One DVD is priced to own at $14.97 SRP ($16.99 in Canada).

Join Tulip on a mind-bending journey aboard the mysterious Infinity Train, alongside her companions Atticus, the canine king of Corginia, and One-One, a robot with dueling personalities. With puzzles and perils awaiting them in every car, and the relentless Steward on their trail, will Tulip ever find a way off the train and return home?

“Developed through Cartoon Network’s award-winning Global Artists program, Infinity Train’s original short provoked immediate attention, garnering more than 5 million views on its YouTube page,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family. “We know that fans are going to love the behind-the-scenes extra content, in addition to the 10 highly anticipated episodes from Book One.”

SPECIAL FEATURES

Animatics

Infinity Train Gallery

Commentary

The Mix of the Final Episode

The Train Documentaries

10 EPISODES

The Grid Car The Beach Car The Corgi Car The Crystal Car The Cat’s Car The Unfinished Car The Chrome Car The Ball Pit Car The Past Car The Engine

DIGITAL

Infinity Train: Book One is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Release Date: April 21, 2020

Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Price: $14.97 SRP ($16.99 in Canada)

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 110 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 75 min

1 DVD-9s

Audio – English (2.0)

Subtitles – English

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment’s home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.

About Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 global animated series network, offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as Ben 10, Craig of the Creek, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears. Seen in 187 countries, over 450 million homes and in 33 languages, Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiatives, Stop Bullying: Speak Up and CN Buddy Network are acknowledged and often used resources for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.