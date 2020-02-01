Inspirational People: Terrance Hutchinson 

Terrance Hutchinson may not quite be a household name yet, but he is well on his way….literally. He is best known for his health and nutrition advice, traveling throughout the United States to teach and inform people about how to live a better, healthier life. He has two books under his belt, both of which were written to help others live better, healthier lives and make better choices when it comes to food.

His new book, F**k Diabetes, is set to be released this month. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Terrance revealed that his diagnosis and trip to the ICU was the inspiration for this new book. The book helps give people the tools to help treat and hopefully reverse type two diabetes. He hopes that people who read it take the tools to heart and learn how to make better choices and end up living healthier lives. While I won’t give too much away about the book, I can promise that it is something that diabetes patients will want to read and incorporate in their own lives.

Terrance is also the author of two other books, both of which help people make better food choices. both books can be found on Amazon and have incredible recipes that are not only easy to make, but incredibly delicious.

However, the best part about Terrance is his realness. He genuinely wants to help others live better lives and truly cares about people. He has a huge heart and spirit that radiates and makes others want to be better people. He may focus on wellness and nutrition, but him being a good person and full of love makes him that more inspirational.