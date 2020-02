The third season of the Emmy-winning drama series WESTWORLD debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 15 at 9 pm on HBO. Season 3 cast includes returning stars Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy winner Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, and new cast members Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.