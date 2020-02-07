Friends Themed Valentines Available

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and in honor of TV’s most lovable couple and epic circle of besties – we have everything you need to get you through the holiday!

Valentine’s Day is traditionally associated with chocolate, romance, flowers, and the exchange of cards! Didn’t get your cards to pass out this year yet? Well don’t freak out like Rachel would – just download, print and send these Friends themed cards to your favorite “lobster” and make their Valentine’s Day more lovable!

Download Valentine’s Cards:

As far as TV relationships go, who doesn’t want a relationship like Monica and Chandler had on Friends? They were perfect together! They knew everything about each other, flaws and all, and still loved each other — and that is true unconditional love – and what Valentine’s Day is all about! Hoping to impress your honey on V-Day, with more than a mixed taped? Well, look no further – as we have the perfect dinner and dessert for you. We urge you bake, document and share these delicious recipes in honor Monica & Chandler and their dynamic love!

Start dinner off with Monica’s Meat Lasagna & treat yourself to Chandler’s “Can This BE Any More Fattening?” Cheesecake! Don’t worry about the calories – they don’t count – it’s a National holiday!

Download Monica’s Lasagna:

All individual seasons and compilation sets are available to purchase here: www.OwnFriendsTV.com . All seasons are also available to own at all major digital retailers; including iTunes, VUDU, Amazon Prime, and Google.

If you purchase the digitally remastered Blu-ray Complete Series set – you will get over 110 hours of content – including all 236 original broadcast episodes, plus 20 hours of special features.

We would love if you can please share the love of Friends with your readers today on your site and socials!

Friends is an American sitcom about six friends struggling to survive on their own in Manhattan. In each episode, they find the companionship, comfort and support from each other to be the perfect solutions to the pressures of everyday life. The series stars ‘The Ones That Were There For You’ for ten seasons strong: Jennifer Aniston as “Rachel Green,” Courteney Cox as “Monica Geller,” Lisa Kudrow as “Phoebe Buffay,” Matt LeBlanc as “Joey Tribbiani,” Matthew Perry as “Chandler Bing,” and David Schwimmer as “Dr. Ross Geller.” Friends has also featured many notable guest stars including Tom Selleck, Aisha Tyler, Jon Favreau, Anna Faris, Hank Azaria, Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate, Sean Penn, Jon Lovitz, Alec Baldwin, and many more. Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and aired on NBC from September 22, 1994 to May 6, 2004. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association

