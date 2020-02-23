CW’s Riverdale Announces Two Exits in Casting Shakeup

There are a lot of changes coming for the CW’s hit series Riverdale. TVGrapevine learned earlier today that not one, but two stars will be exiting the series at the end of season four. The news was initially released by TVLine.

Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica’s mom Hermione, will be one of the stars exiting. She released the following statement to the media upon the news breaking:

“I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever. I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future.”

Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, aka Jughead’s dad, is also leaving the show. He is set to pursue other projects upon his exit, including a movie called Bios with Tom Hanks and a new series called #FreeRayShawn. He released his own statement to the media:

“I’m incredibly grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis. I’m proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities.”

Riverdale’s showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also released a statement, wishing both actors well and saying they are always welcome to return to the show, as the are still considered a part of the Riverdale family.