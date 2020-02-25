Celebrity Spotlight: Steve Cook

Steve Cook is making quite the name for himself on USA Network’s The Biggest Loser. He is the trainer for the Blue Team and helping his teammates not only lose weight, but improve their mental health as well. He looks at the big picture in improving their lives, rather than just taking off the weight. He approaches everyone with a kind heart and helps them be realistic about their goals.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the former bodybuilder got more in depth about being on the show and how he wants to help his team reach their long term goals. Below are. Some of the highlights from our chat.

1. He initially got into body building after he was done playing college football. He was still training and working out,but didn’t have a goal in mind. He knew he wanted to do something, and it seemed like a fun thing to do.

However, he realized it was more about looks than health, leading to an unhealthy relationship with food and body image. He says he may have looked healthy, but he was anything but….ending up with issues with binge eating,being unhappy and feeling out of control.

2. Steve actually began personal training in college as a side job. Once he got into body building, he helped train people for shows.However, he felt it wasn’t as rewarding as actually being able to help people who needed to live healthier lifestyles. In fact, he actually helped his father lose weight and become healthier by teaching him portion control and focusing on himself and his emotions.

3. He was a bio-psych major in college. While the show offers psychological help,but he is also there to talk to his clients and teammates and try and figure out what is bothering them and stressing them out, therefore eating their feelings. He offers them alternative options (such as walking and planning a fun event) to eating, so they have better ways to manage their stress.

4. Steve is not a yeller, but instead a talker, which he thinks will help bring the best out of his clients and teammates. He wants them to know win or lose, it is an individualistic journey and not everything has to do with a number on a scale and that the non scale victories are just as important.

5. The biggest thing he learned about himself on the show that sharing his failures is okay. He was able to help his teammates see that they were not alone and that setbacks do not mean failure. He was able to teach them that nobody is perfect and that it is a part of life. It is about the journey, not the destination.

6. When it comes to healthy eating, he advises sticking to the outside aisles of the store and avoiding things in bags and cardboard boxes. He says that if you cannot pronounce it, you probably don’t want it in your body.

He advises that people can eat as much veggies as they want (without dressing and oil) and it will fill them up while giving them nutrients, then they can add their fruit and healthy fats and proteins.

7. Steve hates the terms bad food and cheat meals because he doesn’t want them to put value on food. He wants them to focus on portion control and knowing the difference between one cookie and a whole box. He says that as long as they eat well the other 95% of the day, they will be fine.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9pm on USA Network.