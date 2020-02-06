Celebrity Spotlight: Jen Lyons

Actress Jen Lyons discusses her life and new Lifetime movie Neighbor In The Window with TVGrapevine.

Tell me about yourself and career.

I was born and raised in North Carolina. My mom is a nurse and my dad is a preacher, and I feel like I get to have many different careers as an actress. That’s why I love it so much. I’m greedy for more than one life.

How would you describe your role in Neighbor in the Window?

Lisa comes across initially as the ideal neighbor and friend. She is sweet and supportive, but she also has a dark side that can’t stay hidden for long.

What attracted you to the role?

I like pathological need. I am drawn to characters who can’t help but do what they do. In a way, all of us are manipulative in order to survive, but in some cases, it is taken to an extreme that is fascinating in its scope and naked urges.



What was the biggest challenge of playing the role?

Being confrontational with Jamie Lynn probably? She is so dear, and I just wanted to play and laugh with her all the time instead.

Tell me about some memorable moments about filming.

Well, we shot it really fast and so it’s long days and often we were bleary eyed and moving from scene to scene quickly. We all got the giggles in the courtroom scene and I almost couldn’t recover. You have to be so serious and I’m very naturally playful and love fart noises and running into things so it can be hard to contain that for a whole day.



What do you hope people like about the movie?

Everything? It takes a lot of people to make a movie, so I don’t want to leave out props or set decoration or camera or costumes. I hope they like all of it. I hope they vacillate between where they stand on our characters and root for either side.



What else are you working on?

I’m currently shooting the 4th season of “Claws” for TNT in New Orleans.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I hate beets.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I just got into “The Outsider” which is based on a Stephen King book I read awhile back and I’m so late to “The Good Place,” but it’s great. Also “Little America” on BBC and I’m a news junkie, so constant CNN, Daily Show and John Oliver.

Anything else you want to share?

I got to meet Kathie Truitt who wrote the book that the script is based on and she was wonderful. It’s the first time I’ve played a person that was based on a real person and I got to meet the author firsthand like that.

