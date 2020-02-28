CBS News This Morning Reveals Interview with Harvey Weinstein Juror

One of the jurors from the Harvey Weinstein trail spoke to CBS News about the case and how they came to their decision.

Credit: CBS News This Morning

CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King sat down with one of the jurors in the Harvey Weinstein case. The disgraced Hollywood producer was recently found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. Drew, or juror nine, discussed several witnesses’ testimonies, whether he would have liked to hear from Weinstein himself, and the emotional and physical toll the deliberations took on him and other jurors.