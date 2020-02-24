BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Convicted on Two Counts, Acquitted On Others

The verdict is in for the Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Hollywood mogul found out his fate earlier today after several days of deliberation and him facing the possibility of a hung jury on two charges. The trial took place in NYC.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of 1st-degree criminal sexual act and 3rd-degree rape, which could get up to 25 years in prison for the sexual act charge.

However, the jury found him not guilty on 2 counts of predatory sexual assault charges, which carried a possible life sentence. He was also acquitted of 1st-degree rape charges.

Story developing…..