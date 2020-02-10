Backstreet Boys
Music

Backstreet Boys Announce Summer Tour

Sammi Turano
Following the success of last summer’s sold-out North American tour, the Backstreet Boys are excited to announce a second North American tour, kicking off July 10th in New York.
Produced by Live Nation, the extensive 45-date, three-month trek will see the group performing their impressive catalogue of award-winning hits in arenas and amphitheaters all over the U.S. and Canada before an incredible finale at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets to these shows are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, going on sale to the general public beginning this Friday February 14th at LiveNation.com.
The forthcoming run is the second North American leg on their tour, which has become one of the group’s biggest arena tours in 18 years, thanks to the global success of their #1 and GRAMMY nominated new album “DNA.”
The DNA World Tour has already visited five continents and the group’s fans across the globe have made this outing extremely special.
“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”
The DNA World Tour picks back up later this month when the group heads to Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour – 2020 North American Dates:
July 10th        Jones Beach Theater                        Wantagh, NY
July 13th        PNC Bank Arts Center                     Holmdel, NJ
July 16th        BB&T Pavilion                                   Camden, NJ
July 18th        XFINITY Theatre                              Hartford, CT
July 19th        Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater         Virginia Beach, VA
July 21st         Jiffy Lube Live                                   Washington, DC
July 23rd        DTE Energy Music Theatre            Detroit, MI
July 24th        S&T Bank Music Park                       Pittsburgh, PA
July 25th        Darien Lake Amphitheater             Darien Center, NY
July 27th        Rupp Arena                                       Lexington, KY
July 28th        Blossom Music Center                     Cleveland, OH
July 31st         Ruoff Music Center                           Indianapolis, IN
August 1st      Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre    Chicago, IL
August 2nd    Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre    St Louis, MO
August 4th     Denny Sanford PREMIER Center    Sioux Falls, SD
August 7th     Spokane Arena                                  Spokane, WA
August 8th     White River Amphitheatre               Seattle, WA
August 9th     Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena              Vancouver, BC
August 11th   Ford Idaho Center Arena                 Nampa, ID
August 12th   USANA Amphitheatre                       Salt Lake City, UT
August 14th   Concord Pavilion                               Concord, CA
August 15th   Shoreline Amphitheatre                   San Francisco, CA
August 16th   Toyota Amphitheatre                       Wheatland, CA
August 19th   Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre         Denver, CO *
August 21st   INTRUST Bank Arena                       Wichita, KS
August 22nd  Chesapeake Energy Arena               Oklahoma City, OK
August 23rd  Walmart AMP                                        Rogers, AR
September 11th        Saratoga Performing Arts Center    Saratoga, NY
September 12th        Xfinity Center                                      Boston, MA
September 15th        Centre Videotron                             Quebec City, QC
September 16th        Bell Centre                                         Montreal, QC
September 18th        Budweiser Stage                               Toronto, ONT
September 21st        Coastal Credit Union Music Park    Raleigh, NC
September 22nd       PNC Music Pavilion                           Charlotte, NC
September 23rd       Ameris Bank Amphitheatre             Atlanta, GA
September 25th        VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena    Jacksonville, FL
September 26th        iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre      West Palm Beach. FL
September 27th        MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre             Tampa, FL
September 30th        The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX
October 2nd              Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion     Houston, TX
October 4th               Isleta Amphitheater                          Albuquerque, NM
October 6th               Ak-Chin Pavilion                                Phoenix, AZ
October 7th               North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre  San Diego, CA
October 9th               Hollywood Bowl                                 Los Angeles, CA
*not a Live Nation event
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!