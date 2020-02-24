Aye B Releases New Music

LOS ANGELES, CA, February 4th, 2020/ — Hot new rapper Ashley Brinton aka Aye B who is known for her hit performance on #1 TV show Below Deck, has taken the Rap world by storm in 2020 with her newly released single “One Day” produced by Casanova. Recently Aye B debuted her current single “One Day” on The Doctors TV Show.

Aye B at just 18 years old, is such a young super talent, that she produced One Day in her home recording studio! She writes and co-writes her own tracks and just completed her sexy new music video for “One Day” in a hotel in Las Vegas where she was set to perform.