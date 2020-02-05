Arrow’s Final Season to be Released on DVD

After eight remarkable seasons, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC mark the end of an epic era with its final installment of the suspenseful and action-packed series with the release of Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season on Blu-ray & DVD April 28, 2020. Get ready for nonstop action from start to finish with all 10 action-packed episodes from the eighth and final season, plus the show’s 2019 Comic-Con Panel, the broadcast special Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye and deleted scenes! A limited edition bonus disc featuring all five DC Crossover Event: Crisis on Infinite Earthsepisodes will be available exclusively for fans who purchase the Blu-ray. Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray which includes a Digital Code (U.S. only), ($39.99 in Canada). Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Arrow: The Complete Series will also be available for fans to own on Blu-ray and DVD for $189.99 / $169.99 SRP ($249.99 / $229.99 in Canada). The bonus disc is included in the Blu-ray Complete Series set.

Following the arrival of The Monitor, Oliver Queen left his home, his family, & his team behind to take on his most challenging battle yet, knowing the cost may be his life. But this time it’s not just his city he’s seeking to protect – it’s the entire multiverse! Oliver’s quest will send him on a journey where he is forced to confront the ultimate question: what is the true cost of being a hero?

“It’s been an unbelievable eight-season run for Arrow,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “The devoted fan base for this phenomenal franchise is going to love the limited edition bonus disc included within the Season 8 and Complete Series Blu-ray releases, featuring the entire 2019 Crossover event plus all-new Crossover bonus content! “

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 10 episodes from the eighth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Private Practice, Heartland), David Ramsey (Dexter), Rick Gonzalez (Reaper), Juliana Harkavy (Dolphin Tale, The Walking Dead), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters, Happyland), Ben Lewis (Chasing Life, Suits) and Joseph David-Jones (Nashville, Allegiant) with Katie Cassidy (A Nightmare on Elm Street). Based on the characters from DC, Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Supergirl, Riverdale, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Beth Schwartz (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Jill Blankenship (The Last Ship) and Sarah Schechter (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Black Lightning). Marc Guggenheim (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Eli Stone, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) serves as consulting producer.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

The Best of DC TV’s Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (Special)

Deleted Scenes

BLU-RAY BONUS DISC

All Five Epic Episodes of the DC Crossover Event: Crisis on Infinite Earths from Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Bonus Disc Features:

Crisis Past and Present: Kevin Conroy Bat Legend

Crisis on Infinite Earths: The Architects Return

Crisis Past and Present – Superman vs. Superman

Characters in Crisis: Pariah

Crisis Management

Character in Crisis: The Anti-Monitor

10 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Starling City

2. Welcome to Hong Kong

3. Leap of Faith

4. Present Tense

5. Prochnost

6. Reset

7. Purgatory

8. Crisis on Infinite Earths: Hour Four

9. Green Arrow & The Canaries

10. Fadeout

DIGITAL

The eighth and final season and the Complete Series of Arrow are currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Code is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.