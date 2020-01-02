US-Bookies Predicts Golden Globe Awards Winners

US-Bookies just released its predictions for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. The show is set to air this Sunday a 8pm on NBC.

Copenhagen – January 2, 2020 – The Irishman and Jojo Rabbit are odds-on favorites to take home best motion awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, according to betting aggregators US-Bookies.com (See Disclaimer Below). The Irishman is 8/11 to win Best Drama, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is 1/5 to win Best Musical or Comedy.

Renee Zellweger is the odds-on favorite to win Best Performance by and Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. At 4/9, Zellweger holds a significant lead over her nearest competitor Scarlett Johansson, who’s 11/4.

“Awkwafina looks like one of the night’s most likely winners based on the gap between her and the rest of the nominees in that category. At 1/3, she’s the favorite to win Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, while her nearest competitor is Ana de Armas at 5/1,” says US-Bookies betting industry analyst Alex Donohue. “Movie oddsmakers are confident that she’s head and shoulders above the rest of the pack.”

Joaquin Phoenix and Eddie Murphy are the favorites to win Best Actor in a Drama and Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, respectively. Phoenix is 1/3 to win for his portrayal of Joker, with Adam Driver following at 4/1 for his role in Marriage Story. Murphy is 1/1 to win for his role in Dolemite is My Nime, with Leonardo DiCaprio close behind at 6/4 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Best Director looks like Bong Joon Ho’s to win, as he’s 4/5 to take home the award for Parasite. Martin Scorsese is close behind at 13/10, with Quentin Tarantino following at 6/1. .

Fleabag holds among the shortest odds of the night. At 1/5 to win Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, the betting suggests Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a certainty to pick up her first Golden Globe.

Succession also has strong likelihood to win the Best Televisions Series – Drama category at even (1/1) odds. The Crown is the closest competitor at 6/4, with The Morning Show following at 6/1.

Best Motion Picture – Drama The Irishman: 8/11 Marriage Story: 3/1 1917: 10/1 Joker: 12/1 The Two Popes: 20/1 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story: 11/4 Renee Zellweger – Judy: 4/9 Saoirse Ronan – Little Women: 20/1 Charlize Theron – Bombshell: 16/1 Chynthia Erivo – Harriet: 16/1 Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Joaquin Phoenix – Joker: 1/3 Adam Driver – Marriage Story: 4/1 Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory: 10/1 Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari: 18/1 Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes: 20/1 Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Jojo Rabbit: 11/2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 1/5 Rocketman: 16/1 Knives Out: 9/1 Dolemite Is My Name: 16/1 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Awkwafina – The Farewell: 1/3 Ana de Armas – Knives Out: 5/1 Emma Thompson – Late Night: 16/1 Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart: 14/1 Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette?: 20/1 Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name: 1/1 Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 6/4 Taron Egerton – Rocketman: 6/1 Daniel Craig – Knives Out: 12/1 Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit: 20/1 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Laura Dern – Marriage Story: 10/3 Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers: 19/5 Margot Robbie – Bombshell: 9/2 Annette Bening – The Report: 20/1 Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell: 40/1 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 17/5 Al Pacino – The Irishman: 4/1 Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: 9/2 Joe Pesci – The Irishman: 6/1 Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes: 15/2 Best Director – Motion Picture Martin Scorsese – The Irishman: 13/10 Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 6/1 Sam Mendes – 1917: 33/1 Bong Joon Ho – Parasite: 4/5 Todd Phillips – Joker: 25/1 Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Marriage Story: 10/3 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 19/5 The Irishman: 9/2 Parasite: 13/2 The Two Popes: 40/1 Best Animated Feature Film Toy Story 4: 16/5 Frozen II: 19/5 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: 9/2 Missing Link: 17/2 Best Television Series – Drama Succession: Even (1/1) The Crown: 6/4 The Morning Show: 6/1 Big Little Lies: 7/1 Killing Eve: 14/1 Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Fleabag: 1/5 The Politician: 4/1 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: 5/1 Barry: 12/1 The Kominsky Method: 14/1

Disclaimer: The odds posted in this article are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not currently legal in any U.S. state. The data was based on betting markets offered by UK/European/worldwide operators regulated in jurisdictions where wagering on these props is legal.

