SAG Awards Presenters Announced
The SAG Awards air tonight on TBS and TNT. We previously announced the nominees, now here is a list of the presenters:
Vitalie Taittinger and nominee Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) will open the 26th Annual SAG Awards Red Carpet with a Champagne Taittinger Toast.
Leonardo DiCaprio will present the Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.
Presenters for Outstanding Performances in Film and Television include:
Jason Bateman
Millie Bobby Brown
Sterling K. Brown
Steve Buscemi
Gabrielle Carteris
Gwendoline Christie
Glenn Close
Choi Woo Shik
Bruce Dern
Kaitlyn Dever
Daveed Diggs
Taron Egerton
Dakota Fanning
America Ferrera
Jennifer Garner
Roman Griffin Davis
Danai Gurira
Tom Hanks
Scarlett Johansson
Jharrel Jerome
Nicole Kidman
Lee Jung Eun
Lee Sun Kyun
Dan Levy
Eugene Levy
Lupita Nyong’o
Park So Dam
Pedro Pascal
Margaret Qualley
Lili Reinhart
Margot Robbie
Song Kang Ho
Charlize Theron
Sophie Turner
Taika Waititi
Phoebe Waller-Bridge