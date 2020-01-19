SAG Awards Presenters Announced

The SAG Awards air tonight on TBS and TNT. We previously announced the nominees, now here is a list of the presenters:

Vitalie Taittinger and nominee Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) will open the 26th Annual SAG Awards Red Carpet with a Champagne Taittinger Toast.

Leonardo DiCaprio will present the Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

Presenters for Outstanding Performances in Film and Television include:

Jason Bateman

Millie Bobby Brown

Sterling K. Brown

Steve Buscemi

Gabrielle Carteris

Gwendoline Christie

Glenn Close

Choi Woo Shik

Bruce Dern

Kaitlyn Dever

Daveed Diggs

Taron Egerton

Dakota Fanning

America Ferrera

Jennifer Garner

Roman Griffin Davis

Danai Gurira

Tom Hanks

Scarlett Johansson

Jharrel Jerome

Nicole Kidman

Lee Jung Eun

Lee Sun Kyun

Dan Levy

Eugene Levy

Lupita Nyong’o

Park So Dam

Pedro Pascal

Margaret Qualley

Lili Reinhart

Margot Robbie

Song Kang Ho

Charlize Theron

Sophie Turner

Taika Waititi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge