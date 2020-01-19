SAG Awards 2020 Winners

The Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented its coveted Actor® statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2019 at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, held Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.



Honored with individual awards were Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for performances in motion pictures, and Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Peter Dinklage, Jennifer Aniston, Tony Shalhoub and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for performances in television. The Screen Actors Guild Awards originated awards for the outstanding performances by a motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance went this year to “Parasite,” while the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went this year to “The Crown” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”



26th SAG Awards Ambassador Logan Browning and SAG-AFTRA Foundation PresidentCourtney B. Vance revealed the honorees for outstanding action performances during the official live pre-show PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stunt ensemble from “Avengers: End Game” was honored for film and the stunt ensemble from “Game of Thrones” was honored for television.



Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Nirowith the 56th Life Achievement Award. The SAG Awards continued its traditions of presenting a montage saluting the work of SAG-AFTRA members and a filmed “In Memoriam” tribute honoring the union’s members lost during 2019.



PEOPLE hosted the official Post-Awards Gala for the 24th year. This exclusive event, which was held immediately following the SAG Awards honors the charitable efforts of actors in their communities. In addition, Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), will make a $125,000 grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Assistance Programs which support actors who suffer from catastrophic illness or injury, including cancer, as well as emergency financial assistance.



Prior to the telecast, SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance announced that industry leaders and philanthropists Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg have pledged a $250,000 matching gift to the Foundation. Vance challenged the 250 attending nominees to donate $1,000 each to secure the match, adding $500,000 to the Foundation’s vital safety net for SAG-AFTRA artists.



Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Dec. 11, 2019. Two nominating panels — one for television and one for film — each composed of 2,500 randomly selected union members from across the United States, chose this year’s nominees. Final voting information was open to 121,923 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing. Balloting closed at noon on Friday, Jan. 17. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards’ official election firm, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.



The complete list of recipients for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® follows:



The 26th ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS



The Motion Picture Recipients are:



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck – “JOKER”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland – “JUDY”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth – “ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw – “MARRIAGE STORY”



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

PARASITE

CHANG HYAE JIN / Chung Sook

CHO YEO JEONG / Yeon Kyo

CHOI WOO SHIK / Ki Woo

JUNG HYEON JUN / Da Song

JUNG ZISO / Da Hye

LEE JUNG EUN / Moon Gwang

LEE SUN KYUN / Dong Ik

PARK MYUNG HOON / Geun Se

PARK SO DAM / Ki Jung

SONG KANG HO / Ki Taek

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

AVENGERS: ENDGAME



The Television Recipients are:



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse – “FOSSE/VERDON”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon – “FOSSE/VERDON”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy – “THE MORNING SHOW”



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman – “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag – “FLEABAG”



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLES DANCE / Lord Mountbatten

BEN DANIELS / Lord Snowdon

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

DAVID RINTOUL / Michael Adeane

JASON WATKINS / Harold Wilson



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel

MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman

STEPHANIE HSU / Mei

JOEL JOHNSTONE / Archie Cleary

JANE LYNCH / Sophie Lennon

LEROY McCLAIN / Shy Baldwin

KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman

MATILDA SZYDAGIS / Zelda

BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES



The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Robert De Niro



About the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC was produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and was simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT) . For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about .