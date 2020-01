Want to watch some Oscar nominated movies before the big night? Redbox has the answer. Check out the list below to see what they have to offer!

1 Joker 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 3 Judy 4 Toy Story 4 5 Rocketman 6 Lion King 7 Avengers: Endgame 1 The Lighthouse 2 Breakthrough

Which ones are your favorites? Sound off in the comments.