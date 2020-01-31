Real Housewives of Orange County’s David Beador is Engaged.

David Beador is getting married again! The ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador confirmed the news to People. The engagement comes nine months after the RHOC couple finalized their divorce.

“Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl.”

His fiancée Lesley Cook also confirmed the news, making a post on her private Instagram page.

“Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!” the post read. It was accompanied by a selfie of the happy couple.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

