Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, TVGrapevine has learned. He made the announcement on Good Morning America this morning with his wife Sharon by his side. He was diagnosed last February after a fall.



The former reality star plans to get treatment in Switzerland. Sharon added that he has his good days and bad days and that this diagnosis is not ‘a death sentence by any means.’

More details will be revealed as they become available.