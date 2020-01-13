Misc.

Oscars 2020 Nominees

Sammi Turano

Today the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced. All nine Best Picture nominees and 18 of the 20 acting nominees were previously nominated for (or won!) Critics Choice Awards for this year.

This year’s nominees are below:

Actor in a Supporting Role:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Costume Design:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Original Score:
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short Film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha

International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directing
The Irishman-Martin Scorsese
Joker- Todd Phillips
1917-Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

