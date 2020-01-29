Nikki and Brie Bella BOTH Pregnant, Due Around Same Time

Oh, baby times two! Nikki and Brie Bella, best known for their time in the WWE and their show Total Bellas on E!, are both expecting, TVGrapevine has learned.

What makes this news more special? The twins are due within a week and a half of each other. Nikki is engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is married to Daniel Bryan.

This will be the first child for Nikki and Artem. Brie and Daniel are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Birdie.

The news was first reported by People. Each twin had their own reaction to the dual pregnancies.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie says. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki adds. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Congratulations to both sets of parents-to-be!

