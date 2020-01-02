Mariah Carey Shares Post Holiday Adventures

The holidays are over, but that does not mean celebrations have to end. Singer Mariah Carey just posted her 2020 vacation fun on social media and we have the scoop on how she is beginning the new year.

What does the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songbird want after Christmas in Aspen? Turns out Mariah Carey and her family, including her twins, are ushering in 2020 with a tropical getaway to the Dominican Republic.

The Queen of Christmas is also celebrating her song’s history-making ascension to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release – earning her 19th #1 hit son – along with the blockbuster 29-million-views-in-10-days success of the song’s new “Make My Wish Come True Edition” music video. (Billboard announced this week that Mariah Carey is the first and only artist to have a #1 single in each of four decades.)