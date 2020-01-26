Kobe Bryant Dead at 41, Daughter Gianna Also Killed in Helicopter Crash

UPDATE: Kobe’s daughter Gianna is also said to have died in the crash. She was thirteen years old.

Sad news for sports fans today. Kobe Bryant, best known for playing for the LA Lakers, has died. He was 41 years old.

The former NBA player was on his private helicopter with several other people when it crashed and caught on fire. At least five people are confirmed dead. It is confirmed that his wife Vanessa was not on board, although it is now being reported that his daughter Gianna was on board and also killed.

The crash occurred in Calabasas and is still under investigation.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and children Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

TMZ Sports first broke this story.

