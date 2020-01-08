Jonathan Scott Discusses Zooey Deschanel Romance

Jonathan Scott, best known for co-hosting Property Brothers with his twin Drew, recently opened up about his budding romance with New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel.

According to People, the host said that he fan reaction is the most interesting part of the romance, which was made public in September.

“I don’t think it was expected,” Jonathan told People. “You know, what’s really funny to me is, yeah, you see online and on social media, the internet is obsessed and keeps posting [about us], but the funniest thing is everyone’s like, ‘She’s dating who?!’”

However, he says that he and the Elf actress have a lot in common, despite the fact that they are in different sides of the business. “We come from very different worlds on the surface, when you look at our careers and what we do,” he said. “But it’s uncanny how many things we have in common. From both having an equestrian background, to our education, to everything!”

