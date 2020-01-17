Investigation Discovery to Air Jeffery Epstein Special

How did a college drop-out, turned high school math teacher, catapult himself into enormous personal wealth while creating a human sex trafficking syndicate catering to the rich and famous? And what despicable secrets, risks and lies followed him directly to his prison cell where he was found dead, with one final question: WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN? This first special in ID’s new anthology series WHO KILLED…(wt) will feature exclusive interviews and an in-depth investigation to reveal new clues about Epstein’s seedy underworld, privileged life and controversial death. WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN? will air in 2020, only on Investigation Discovery.

“This story has everything: famous names, wealth, sex, tragedy and suicide – or, murder,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “Indeed, when deaths as high profile as Epstein’s come to light, people have questions and that is why ID will seek to provide viewers with additional new information – and, perhaps, answers.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s repugnant saga begins in Palm Beach, Florida. Often thought of as a high-society retreat for the rich and affluent, Epstein was first accused of trafficking young women to his Palm Beach estate in 2005 – but, somehow, Epstein escaped relatively unscathed from the law enforcement system. This pattern repeated and persisted through seven civil cases, until this past year, when Epstein was finally pulled into the limelight and placed in a holding cell as he awaited trial. But on August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell. It appeared to be a suicide, yet forensics experts and the media began swarming with skepticism and doubt. This timely special follows the political connections, philanthropic ties, and famous friendships that Epstein fostered, begging the question: was Jeffrey Epstein’s death truly a suicide – or was it part of a far more sinister cover up?

WHO KILLED JEFFREY EPSTEIN? is produced for Investigation Discovery by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon and Tim McConville as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.