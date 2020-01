Yesterday, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews opened up to SiriusXM Urban View host Heather B. Gardner of “Heather B. Live” about being chosen to host AGT, being fired from Who Wants To Be a Millionaire and his thought on the Aaron Hernandez documentary.

credit SiriusXM Urban View and SiriusXM’s Heather B. Live (weekdays from 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126) and photography Maro Hagopian with SiriusXM