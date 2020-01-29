Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda Says Goodbye

It is the end of an era for Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda. The series will draw to a close this week, ending a series that had viewers captivated for several seasons. It was a show unlike any other, and brought awareness to many moments the public doesn’t realize officers face.

The series finale of the show will feature a triple homicide that leads to Joe facing some personal demons and eventually making a decision that will lead him down a new path in his life. In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Lt. Kenda discussed his time on the show, saying that it allowed him to open up in a way he was never able to in the past. For him, giving these revelations was a form of therapy and let him come to terms with some of the cases he dealt with in the past.

While it was a challenge to keep it all together at times, he admits that there were a few instances where he broke down crying, noting one particular case in a past season. He said that it was such a tough case that there was no way he could hold it together anymore.

Lt. Kenda says that while not every cop will have a chance to be on TV the way he was, he hopes that they all find an outlet to let their feelings out or someone to talk to, rather than hold everything inside. He hopes that they find something to help them, even if they are unable to talk to loved ones.

So what is next for him? Lt. Kenda reveals that while this show is over, his relationship with ID is not over! He has another show in the works, and while he could not reveal much about the super secret project, he thinks fans will enjoy it as much as they did his previous show. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available!