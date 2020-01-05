Golden Globe Ambassadors 2020: Meet Paris and Dylan Brosnan

Globes. Golden Globes. The sons of former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan and former Unsolved Mysteries correspondent Keely Shaye (Smith) Brosnan will serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors for tonight’s Golden Globe Awards.

For the first time in the show’s history, two brothers have been chosen for the honor formerly known as Mr. or Miss Golden Globe. Here are a few tidbits on the brothers:

Dylan: He is an actor, a member of the band Raspberry Blonde and one of the faces for Saint Laurent.

Paris: He is a filmmaker and the brains behind Your Voice Matters, a short film about voter registration. He also does modeling for various big name companies, including Ralph Lauren and Moschino.

Both brothers are also philanthropists and plan to represent FEED (an organization to help stop childhood hunger) at the show.