Ellen’s Game of Games Preview

Primetime’s #1 game show “Ellen’s Game of Games” returns for season three on Jan. 7, delivering unpredictable twists, more belly laughs and several brand new, never-before-seen games.

Multi award-winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her high-energy comedy to NBC primetime as host and executive producer of the reality competition show, which also features Stephen “tWitch” Boss as announcer.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from DeGeneres’ award-winning daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Contestants are pulled from the audience and must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown – all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

In addition this season, DeGeneres has convinced several of her celebrity friends to join in on the fun.

Every episode will feature DeGeneres’ mischievous personality along with a raucous roster of games, including familiar favorites “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash” and “You Bet Your Wife” as well as some big and new additions for this season that include “Mazed and Confused,” “Runaway Bride,” “Dirty Laundry” and “Buckin’ Blasters.” The high-pressure moments and unexpected results will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to play “Know or Go.” The winner of “Know of Go” gets the chance to play an epic game of “Hot Hands” where they have to guess as many answers as they can in a designated amount of time.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and A Very Good Production in association with Telepictures.