Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex’s Engagement

Demi Lovato is thrilled that her ex, That ‘70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama, found love. The actor announced earlier today that he is engaged to his girlfriend, model Amanda Pacheco.

“She’s happy for Wilmer if he’s happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love,” E! News reports. They also said that the two remain good friends and always wish each other the best.

Valderrama announced his engagement on social media earlier today. Congratulations to the happy couple.

CREDIT E! NEWS: https://www.eonline.com/news/1107119/how-demi-lovato-feels-about-ex-wilmer-valderrama-s-engagement