Celebrity Spotlight: Alexandra Paul

Alexandra Paul is an actress well known for projects such as Melrose Place, The Boy She Met Online and Finding Sara. She always impresses audiences with every performance and seems to get better with time, much like a fine wine.

Now she is in a brand new movie set to premiere tonight on Lifetime. Escaping My Stalker, which also stars Linden Ashby (who directed this movie as well) tells the story of a couple who adopt a girl from the shelter where they work. It starts off okay, but in true Lifetime fashion, there are a lot of twists and turns that leave viewers guessing until the bitter end.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Alexandra said that she loved playing this particular role because the topic hit near and dear to her heart. As an activist herself, she loved bringing awareness to the topic of people living in shelters and hopes that people learn more by watching.

Although she is a wonderful actress, Alexandra’s biggest passion is her activism work. She has been doing it for several years and is passionate about many current issues impacting the world today. Activism gives her a sense of purpose and allows her to help others and give back whenever possible. It is something she plans on doing more of in the future, hoping to bring awareness to these issues.

Of course, she also plans on doing more acting as well! She is currently working on a new movie called The Last 48 Hours. While information about that is being kept under wraps, she looks forward to sharing more about it in the future. Her favorite genre is family friendly projects, so she hopes to do more of those as well. No matter what though, she will continue to succeed and impress us with her talents and passion for her work!

