25th Critics Choice Awards Winners

“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD” NAMED BEST PICTURE,

TAKES FOUR AWARDS AT 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

“1917” EARNS THREE AWARDS

“FLEABAG” LEADS TELEVISION RECIPIENTS WITH THREE AWARDS

(Los Angeles, CA – January 12, 2020) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hollywood’s brightest shined at the gala event, which aired on The CW Network and was hosted for the second year by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs.

In the film categories, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” took home four awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. “1917” followed closely behind, winning three categories.

Best Actor and Best Actress awards were bestowed upon Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy,” respectively, while Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.” The Best Director race resulted in a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”

Among the television categories, “Fleabag” took home the most awards, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott. Alex Borstein was a repeat winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as was Best Actor in a Comedy Series winner Bill Hader for “Barry.” “Succession” took home two awards including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. “Watchmen” was also awarded two trophies, for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jean Smart. Billy Crudup was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in “The Morning Show.”

Keegan-Michael Key was on hand to deliver a special tribute to Eddie Murphy, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Murphy was feted for his extraordinary career, including most recently his brilliant performance in Best Comedy winner “Dolemite Is My Name.” As previously announced, Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award for portraying strong female characters while promoting women on screen and off, and the award was presented by her co-star from “The Good Place” Ted Danson.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

About CCA:

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a six-night, 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

WINNERS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Irishman (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)

Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

BEST COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Us (Universal)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite (Neon)

BEST SONG (TIE)

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

1917 (Universal) – 3

Best Director – Sam Mendes (Tie)

Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins

Best Editing – Lee Smith

AVENGERS: ENDGAME (Disney) – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Action Movie

BOMBSHELL (Lionsgate) – 1

Best Hair and Makeup

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME (Netflix) – 2

Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

Best Comedy

JOJO RABBIT (Fox Searchlight) – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Roman Griffin Davis

JOKER (Warner Bros.) – 2

Best Actor – Joaquin Phoenix

Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

JUDY (Roadside) – 1

Best Actress – Renée Zellweger

LITTLE WOMEN (Sony) – 1

Best Adapted Screenplay – Greta Gerwig

MARRIAGE STORY (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Laura Dern

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD (Sony) – 4

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt

Best Original Screenplay – Quentin Tarantino

Best Production Design – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

PARASITE (Neon) – 2

Best Director – Bong Joon Ho (Tie)

Best Foreign Language Film

ROCKETMAN (Paramount) – 1

Best Song – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Tie)

THE IRISHMAN (Netflix) – 1

Best Acting Ensemble

TOY STORY 4 (Disney) – 1

Best Animated Feature

US (Universal) – 1

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

WILD ROSE (Neon) – 1

Best Song – Glasgow (No Place Like Home) (Tie)

WINNERS BY TELEVISION PROGRAM FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

BARRY (HBO) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader

BOJACK HORSEMAN (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

CHERNOBYL (HBO) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Stellan Skarsgård

EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE (Netflix) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

FLEABAG (Amazon) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Scott

FOSSE/VERDON (FX) – 1

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michelle Williams

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show (Tie)

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR’S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE JEFFERSONS (ABC) – 1

Best Comedy Special

SUCCESSION (HBO) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN (CBS) – 1

Best Talk Show (Tie)

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Amazon) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein

THE MORNING SHOW (Apple) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

UNBELIEVABLE (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Toni Collette

WATCHMEN (HBO) – 2

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Regina King

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jean Smart

WHEN THEY SEE US (Netflix) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jharrel Jerome

WINNERS BY STUDIO / NETWORK FOR THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS

NETFLIX – 9

HBO – 6

SONY – 5

AMAZON – 4

UNIVERSAL – 4

DISNEY – 3

NEON – 3

WARNER BROS. – 2

ABC – 1

APPLE – 1

CBS – 1

FOX SEARCHLIGHT – 1

FX – 1

LIONSGATE – 1

NBC – 1

PARAMOUNT – 1

ROADSIDE – 1