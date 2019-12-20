Sammi’s Favorite Things: A Reindeer’s Journey

It’s no secret that I love holiday movies. Each season, I look for new movies to watch and this year, I discovered a new favorite. A Reindeer’s Journey is a family friendly movie that helps bring joy to the happiest time of the year. Check out the clip and more information below.

Meet Ailo, a newborn reindeer who embarks on an incredible odyssey with the help of his mother.

Narrated by Donald Southerland and set against the frozen majesty of northern Finland, their journey is an uplifting story for the whole family. Directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky